COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Spikin' to Greenville

by

Granite City senior Nick Grote recently announced that he will continue his volleyball career at Greenville University next year.

Grote will join a Greenville program that finished 10-15 this spring. The Panthers, who compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, wrapped up their fourth season of volleyball. In their first season, they finished 13-11, their only winning season.

Grote is playing in his second season with the Granite City boys volleyball team this spring. The 6-foot-7 senior is leading the Warriors in blocks with 74. 

His efforts have helped the Warriors clinch their first winning season since 2009. Granite City will take a 14-10 record into Tuesday's regular season finale against Alton.

Last year, Grote was the Warriors' top blocker with 54 in his first season with the team.