COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Spikin' to Greenville

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Nick Grote announced that he will be playing college volleyball at Greenville University next year. Grote is flanked by his parents, Granite City boys volleyball coach Justin Warren and athletics director John Moad.

Granite City senior Nick Grote recently announced that he will continue his volleyball career at Greenville University next year.

Grote will join a Greenville program that finished 10-15 this spring. The Panthers, who compete in NCAA Division III and are a member of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, wrapped up their fourth season of volleyball. In their first season, they finished 13-11, their only winning season.

Grote is playing in his second season with the Granite City boys volleyball team this spring. The 6-foot-7 senior is leading the Warriors in blocks with 74.

His efforts have helped the Warriors clinch their first winning season since 2009. Granite City will take a 14-10 record into Tuesday's regular season finale against Alton.

Last year, Grote was the Warriors' top blocker with 54 in his first season with the team.