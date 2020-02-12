COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Spikin' with the Beavers

× Expand Submitted photo East Alton-Wood River senior Kate Baskin (second left) announced that she will continue her volleyball career at Blackburn College next year. She is flanked by her family members.

East Alton-Wood River senior Kate Baskin announced on Tuesday that she will continue her volleyball career at Blackburn College next year.

Baskin will join a Blackburn program that finished 9-17 last fall and is coached by Morgan Hauser. Blackburn is an NCAA Division III school in Carlinville and competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The 5-foot-6 Baskin played varsity for three years for the Oilers. Her team finished with 11 wins last fall.