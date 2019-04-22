COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Spikin' with the Lynx

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Taylor Jackson announced that she will be playing volleyball at Lindenwood University-Belleville next year. Jackson (front row, middle) is flanked by her family members and coaches.

Taylor Jackson will be playing more volleyball next year.

The Roxana senior recently announced that she will continue her volleyball career at Lindenwood University in Belleville.

Jackson will join a team that finished 14-15 last year. The Lynx will start their 2019 season on Aug. 15 at the Evangel University Tournament in Springfield, Mo.

"I'm just excited to be part of the team and doing whatever I can to make them better," Jackson said. "I'm excited to learn new things and get better as a player."

Jackson turned in a memorable senior volleyball season last fall, helping the Shells finish with a school-record 26 wins and earning all-South Central Conference honors. She led Roxana in kills with 149 and recorded 43 aces, 155 service points and 162 digs. Jackson played with the Shells all four years.