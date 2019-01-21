COLLEGE WRESTLING: Central Michigan upends Cougars

× Expand Nate Higgins (right) defeated Bret Fedewa.

SIUE wrestling won three matches Sunday in its final Mid-American Conference home dual of the season, dropping a 32-10 meet to visiting Central Michigan.

“There were some bright spots,” SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. “Overall, it was a little disappointing, though. We felt like that was a winnable match. They’re a tough team and have a lot of returning national qualifiers.”

Sergio Villalobos got the Cougars off to a strong start with a scrappy 12-11 victory over Jordan Atienza at 184 pounds.

“Sergio set the tone,” Spates said. “He came out and was offensive right away.”

Central Michigan, 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Mid-American Conference, won the next three matches, including three straight pins.

Justin Ruffin put the Cougars back on the scoreboard with a 3-2 win at 157 pounds. His third-period escape over Logan Parks proved to be the difference.

Nate Higgins added a major decision victory at 165 pounds, besting Bret Fedewa 14-4. Higgins used a six-point move in the first period to take control of the match and recorded three more takedowns to seal the victory.

“That was a good win for Justin,” Spates said. “It was great to see Nate because he’s been so close in a lot of matches this season.

SIUE, 1-9 overall and 1-4 in the MAC, heads to the road with its next league match set for Friday at Old Dominion.

Central Michigan 32, SIUE 10

184 - Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) over Jordan Atienza (CMU) (Dec 12-11)

197 - Landon Pelham (CMU) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Dec 5-1)

285 - Matt Stencel (CMU) over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 5:42)

125 - Drew Hildebrandt (CMU) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (Fall 6:27)

133 - Deven Perez (CMU) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (Fall 3:46)

141 - Andrew Marten (CMU) over Lucas Bernal (SIUE) (MD 11-2)

149 - Dresden Simon (CMU) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (MD 12-4)

157 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Logan Parks (CMU) (Dec 3-2)

165 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) over Bret Fedewa (CMU) (MD 14-4)

174 - Collin Lieber (CMU) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 4-1)

