COLLEGE WRESTLING: Cougars earn first dual victory of season

× Expand Kevin Gschwendtner

SIUE wrestling picked up its first dual meet victory of the season Saturday.

SIUE, 1-2, splits its matches for the day. The Cougars defeated West Liberty 17-15 and dropped an 18-15 decision to Drexel.

“I knew both matches would be close,” SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said.

The Cougars picked up two victories each from Saul Ervin (141), Justin Ruffin (157), Ryan Yarnell (184) and Colton McKiernan (285).

“They did a good job, especially Saul in a match where he was six points down and fought back to get it into overtime and then win,” Spates said.

Ervin bested West Liberty’s Darius Bunch 10-3 and Drexel’s Tyler Williams 10-8 OT. Ruffin and McKiernan both are 3-0. Ruffin defeated West Liberty’s Blake Miller in a technical fall 18-0 and Drexel’s Felix Belga 6-1. McKiernan posted wins over West Liberty’s Chase Logan 9-2 and Drexel’s Sean O’Malley 3-0.

McKiernan’s win over Logan was the deciding match in the West Liberty victory.

SIUE also picked up wins Saturday from Kevin Gschwendtner and Tyshawn Williams.

SIUE will be idle until Nov. 23 when the Cougars travel to St. Charles, Mo., for the Lindenwood Open.

SIUE 17 West Liberty 15

125 - Cole Laya (WL) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (SV-2 6-0)

133 - Nate Keaton (WL) over Honor Nguyen (SIUE) (Dec 6-2)

141 - Saul Ervin (SIUE) over Darius Bunch (WL) (Dec 10-3)

149 - Jack Barber (WL) over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Dec 8-5)

157 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Blake Miller (WL) (TF 18-0 4:47)

165 - Chase Morgan (WL) over Nick Bleise (SIUE) (Dec 8-2)

174 - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) over Chance Morgan (WL) (Dec 9-4)

184 - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) over Isiah Myers (WL) (Dec 6-0)

197 - Logan Kemp (WL) over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Dec 6-2)

285 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Chase Logan (WL) (Dec 9-2)

Drexel 18 SIUE 15

125 - Antonio Mininno (Drexel) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (Dec 11-6)

133 - Chandler Olson (Drexel) over Honor Nguyen (SIUE) (TF 16-0 2:45)

141 - Saul Ervin (SIUE) over Tyler Williams (Drexel) (SV-1 10-8)

149 - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over Vincent Foggia (Drexel) (Dec 8-3)

157 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Felix Belga (Drexel) (Dec 6-1)

165 - Ebed Jarrell (Drexel) over Chase Deihl (SIUE) (SV-1 7-5)

174 - Michael O`Malley (Drexel) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 11-8)

184 - Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) over Anthony Walters (Drexel) (Dec 10-4)

197 - Bryan McLaughlin (Drexel) over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (MD 14-6)

285 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Sean O`Malley (Drexel) (Dec 3-0)

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter