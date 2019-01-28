COLLEGE WRESTLING: Max Kristoff signs with SIUE

Max Kristoff

A legendary name is coming back to SIUE wrestling.

Max Kristoff, a three-time Illinois place-winner at Belleville Althoff High School, has signed a letter of intent to compete at the NCAA Division I level for SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates.

“Anyone who knows anything about wrestling in Illinois has heard of the name Kristoff,” Spates said. “We talk about wanting to keep the top local talent here. We’re very excited to keep an outstanding area wrestler in the fold.”

The grandson of SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame and former SIUE head coach Larry Kristoff and son of Hall of Famer and former SIUE All-American Kip Kristoff, Max Kristoff will be going for his fourth state finish this season after taking fifth twice and sixth once.

“Max has earned the opportunity to compete at this level,” Spates said. “He’s been wrestling freestyle and Greco-Roman in the area for years and competes every year at Fargo.”

Expected to be in the range of 141, 149 or 157 pounds at SIUE, Kristoff is ranked second statewide at 145 points.

“He’s also done some great things in the classroom,” Spates said. “He’s a great student and has set some high goals for himself.”

Kristoff, son of Kip Kristoff and Colleen McGlynn, plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering.

