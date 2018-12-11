COLLEGE WRESTLING: Missouri topples Cougars

× Expand SIUE 165-pounder Nate Higgins fell behind early but was edged 9-7 by Missouri's Connor Flynn.

SIUE wrestling opened the Mid-American Conference regular season Sunday with a 48-0 loss at No. 6 Missouri.

“We have a lot of work to do,” SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. “They are a good team. We want to compete at a higher level. We want to have All-Americans and national champions. If we’re going to do that, we have to find ways to win against teams like this.”

SIUE had a pair of close matches early with freshman Justin Ruffin dropping a 6-4 decision in overtime at 157 pounds. SIUE 165-pounder Nate Higgins fell behind early but was edged 9-7 by Missouri’s Connor Flynn.

SIUE’s next action is in Florida at the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale. The Cougars will challenge Michigan State, Kent State, Virginia and Wyoming Dec. 29-30.

141 – Jaydin Eierman (8-1) def. Lucas Bernal – Fall (1:16) - 6-0

149 – Lane Stigall (5-4) won by forfeit – 12-0

157 – Jarrett Jacques (12-4) def. Justin Ruffin – Dec. 6-4 (SV) – 15-0

165 – Connor Flynn (8-3) def. Nate Higgins – Dec. 9-7 – 18-0

174 – Daniel Lewis (9-1) def. Kevin Gschwendtner – Fall (0:35) – 24-0

184 – Dylan Wisman (3-4) def. Sergio Villalobos – Fall (4:23) – 30-0

197 – Wyatt Koelling (4-3) def. Christian Dulaney – MD 10-0 – 34-0

HWT – Zach Elam (12-1) def. Colton McKiernan – MD 11-1 – 38-0

125 – Cameron Valdiviez (8-22) def. Austin Macias – TF 15-0 – 43-0

133 – Allan Hart (7-2) def. Jacob Blaha – TF 16-0 – 48-0

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter