COLLEGE WRESTLING: Northwestern tops Cougars on Senior Day

SIUE wrestling celebrated Senior Day Sunday in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center, honoring Gage Datlovsky, Jake McKiernan and Tyshawn Williams.

Northwestern won the dual 38-9.

Kevin Gschwendtner and Colton McKiernan picked up victories for the Cougars, which finished the regular season with a dual record of 3-13. Northwestern completed its season 6-7 overall.

Gschwendtner started out the dual with a win over Tyler Morland 7-6, completing his season with consecutive wins and a 10-16 record.

"My process was to go out and attack," Gschwendtner said. "We've been training a lot of about going after the guys. Mentally that’s where I wanted to be."

Colton McKiernan gave the First Community Arena crowd a big boost at 285 pounds when he pinned Jack Heyob. After a quick takedown to start the match, McKiernan worked his way to a pin in 2 minutes, 32 seconds.

"Colton has been great all year," Spates said.

Spates and the Cougars honored their three seniors, two of whom did not compete because of injuries. SIUE also remembered the recent passing of former All-American Ernie Badger.

The Cougars now look to prepare for the Mid-American Championships, which takes place March 7-8 in DeKalb, Ill.

Northwestern 38 SIUE 9

174: Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) over Tyler Morland (Northwestern) (Dec 7-6)

184: Jack Jessen (Northwestern) over Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 6-1)

197: Lucas Davison (Northwestern) over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Fall 2:19)

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Jack Heyob (Northwestern) (Fall 2:32)

125: Michael DeAugustino (Northwestern) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (TF 18-3 7:00)

133: Sebastian Rivera (Northwestern) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (Inj. 1:19)

141: Alexander McKenna (Northwestern) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

149: Yahya Thomas (Northwestern) won by forfeit

157: Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) over Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (Dec 3-2)

165: Shayne Oster (Northwestern) won by forfeit

