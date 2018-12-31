COLLEGE WRESTLING: Ruffin sparks SIUE at South Beach Duals

× Expand Justin Ruffin, a 157-pound freshman, improved to 10-5 with victories over Virginia's Jake Keating (12-10) and Wyoming's Dewey Kruger (9-4).

Justin Ruffin went 4-0 for the weekend with wins over wrestlers from Virginia and Wyoming, but the SIUE wrestling team took a pair of team losses on the final day of the South Beach Duals.

"We had some good individual performances," SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. "With Justin going 4-0 and Tyshawn (Williams) going 3-1, it was good. We have some work to do."

Ruffin, a 157-pound freshman, improved to 10-5 with victories over Virginia's Jake Keating (12-10) and Wyoming's Dewey Kruger (9-4).

Williams took his first loss of the South Beach Duals early Sunday but rebounded for a 13-6 triumph over Wyoming's Jed Loveless at 149 pounds.

"We're a young team, and we need to get better," Spates said. "We have some good takeaways. We'll get ready for the end run.

SIUE, 0-7, now returns home for a Mid-American Conference battle against Buffalo on Jan. 11 at the Vadalabene Center. Match time is 7 p.m.

Virginia 29 SIUE 12

125 Jack Mueller (Virginia) over Austin Macias (SIUE) Fall 1:26

133 Louie Hayes (Virginia) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) TF 19-3

141 Sam Krivus (Virginia) over Lucas Bernal (SIUE) TF 16-1

149 Michael Murphy (Virginia) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) Dec 6-2

157 Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Jake Keating (Virginia) Dec 12-10

165 Cam Coy (Virginia) over Nate Higgins (SIUE) Maj 8-0

174 Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) over Robert Patrick (Virginia) Dec 10-9

184 Chance McClure (Virginia) over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) Dec 8-3

197 Jay Aiello (Virginia) over Christian Dulaney (SIUE) Dec 10-4

285 Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Robert Scherer (Virginia) Fall 2:48

Wyoming 42 SIUE 6

125 Cole Verner (Wyoming) over Austin Macias (SIUE) Maj 13-2

133 Montorie Bridges (Wyoming) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) TF 19-3

141 Sam Turner (Wyoming) over Lucas Bernal (SIUE) Fall 1:40

149 Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over Jed Loveless (Wyoming) Dec 13-6

157 Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Dewey Krueger (Wyoming) Dec 9-4

165 Branson Ashworth (Wyoming) over Nate Higgins (SIUE) Fall 2:55

174 Hayden Hastings (Wyoming) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) Fall 3:33

184 Carless Looney (Wyoming) over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) Fall 4:35

197 Cale Davidson (Wyoming) over Christian Dulaney (SIUE) Fall 2:17

285 Brian Andrews (Wyoming) over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) Dec 6-0

