COLLEGE WRESTLING: SIUE alumni to be inducted into Hall of Fame

The Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame will add two more SIUE alumni to its ranks next February.

Jon Wagner and Tom Blaha will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Feb. 14-16 in Champaign at the Illinois High School State Championships. Both went into SIUE’s Athletics Hall of Fame as members of national championship teams.

Wagner was a part of SIUE’s 1986-87 and 1987-88 wrestling teams, which were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Since then, Wagner has been Edwardsville High School’s head coach for 23 seasons and has recorded more than 450 career dual victories, ranking him among the top 20 all-time in Illinois high school history.

Blaha was a two-time All-American for the Cougars in 1989 and 1992. He is in his 19th season as the head coach at Collinsville High School and has amassed 17 consecutive winning seasons.

