COLLEGE WRESTLING: SIUE overpowers Truman 50-3

SIUE collected four falls Sunday in a 50-3 triumph over Truman in college wrestling action at the Vadalabene Center.

“The guys wrestled well,” SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. “We came out and had bonus points in a lot of matches. That was something we had talked about before the match.”

Lucas Bernal got the Cougars started with the first of four pins. His 4-minute, 28-second victory over Caleb Osborn set the pace. The Cougars also earned first-period pins by Justin Ruffin, Cameron Kelly and Sergio Villalobos. Nate Higgins earned a first-period technical fall.

Spates said a great deal of what the Cougars practiced was utilized against Truman.

“This was a good chance for guys to work on those things,” he added.

SIUE, 2-11, now has matches next Saturday at Northwestern and next Sunday at Wisconsin before the Mid-American Conference Tournament takes place March 8-9 at Old Dominion.

SIUE 50 Truman 3

285 Tommy Helton (SIUE) won by forfeit

125 Matt Malavsky (SIUE) won by forfeit

133 Zach Williard (Truman) over Austin Macias (SIUE) (Dec 12-5)

141 Lucas Bernal (SIUE) over Caleb Osborn (Truman) (Fall 4:28)

149 Coleman Brainard (SIUE) won by forfeit

157 Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Nathan Wutherlich (Truman) (Fall 2:08)

165 Nate Higgins (SIUE) over Zach Taylor (Truman) (TF 16-0 2:55)

174 Cameron Kelly (SIUE) over Vin Kriegshauser (Truman) (Fall 1:28)

184 Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) over Shane Gallagher (Truman) (Fall 2:30)

197 Jake Godinez (SIUE) over Samuel Reeves (Truman) (Dec 3-2)

