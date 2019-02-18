COLLEGE WRESTLING: SIUE overpowers Truman 50-3

Erik Travers, Director of Operations Logun Taylor, Head Coach Jeremy Spates, Nate Higgins, Cameron Kelly, Deputy Athletic Director Jason Coomer
SIUE collected four falls Sunday in a 50-3 triumph over Truman in college wrestling action at the Vadalabene Center.
“The guys wrestled well,” SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. “We came out and had bonus points in a lot of matches. That was something we had talked about before the match.”
Lucas Bernal got the Cougars started with the first of four pins. His 4-minute, 28-second victory over Caleb Osborn set the pace. The Cougars also earned first-period pins by Justin Ruffin, Cameron Kelly and Sergio Villalobos. Nate Higgins earned a first-period technical fall.
Spates said a great deal of what the Cougars practiced was utilized against Truman.
“This was a good chance for guys to work on those things,” he added.
SIUE, 2-11, now has matches next Saturday at Northwestern and next Sunday at Wisconsin before the Mid-American Conference Tournament takes place March 8-9 at Old Dominion.
SIUE 50 Truman 3
285 Tommy Helton (SIUE) won by forfeit
125 Matt Malavsky (SIUE) won by forfeit
133 Zach Williard (Truman) over Austin Macias (SIUE) (Dec 12-5)
141 Lucas Bernal (SIUE) over Caleb Osborn (Truman) (Fall 4:28)
149 Coleman Brainard (SIUE) won by forfeit
157 Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Nathan Wutherlich (Truman) (Fall 2:08)
165 Nate Higgins (SIUE) over Zach Taylor (Truman) (TF 16-0 2:55)
174 Cameron Kelly (SIUE) over Vin Kriegshauser (Truman) (Fall 1:28)
184 Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) over Shane Gallagher (Truman) (Fall 2:30)
197 Jake Godinez (SIUE) over Samuel Reeves (Truman) (Dec 3-2)
