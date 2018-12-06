COLLEGE WRESTLING: SIUE signs Tennessee state champion Chase Diehl

× Expand Chase Diehl (left)

SIUE wrestling head coach Jeremy Spates signed Tennessee state champion Chase Diehl (Johnson City, Tenn.) to a national letter of intent to compete with the Cougars next season.

“I’ve known Chase for a few years,” Spates said. “He’s a hard-working kid who likes to be in the wrestling room and the weight room.”

Diehl, tabbed to be a 157- or 165-pounder at the collegiate level, is a two-time state place winner, capturing the state title last season and third in 2017. He enters his senior season at Science Hill High School as a two-time regional champion and 2017 Region Wrestler of the Year.

His team earned a state runner-up finish last season.

He is on track to be in the top five percent of his graduating class, having earned first team All-State NHSCA Academic All-American status.

“Chase is a great student, wrestler and person, the type of athlete every coach wants to coach,” Spates added.

Diehl placed sixth at the 2018 Journeyman Fall Classic at 160 pounds. He also is a four-time Tennessee national team member.

“Chase is going to be a great addition,” Spates said. “When he came for a visit, it really looked like he would be a great fit for the program.”

Diehl is the son of Jared and Martha Diehl and plans to pursue a degree in secondary education at SIUE.

