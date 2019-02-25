COLLEGE WRESTLING: Wildcats down Cougars

Kevin Gschwendtner dispatched Northwestern's Braxton Cody 16-5.

Kevin Gschwendtner and Sergio Villalobos each collected victories Saturday in SIUE’s 36-7 loss at Northwestern.

“We went into a tough environment today,” SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said.

SIUE, 2-12, gave up bonus points to Northwestern, which used Senior Day to improve to 5-10 overall.

“Kevin and Sergio wrestled well, but I think we could have been much better as a team,” Spates said.

Gschwendtner picked up a bonus point for the Cougars at 174 pounds, dispatching Northwestern’s Braxton Cody 16-5. Villalobos followed up with a 4-2 decision over Brendan Devine at 184 pounds.

Northwestern 36 SIUE 7

197 - Zachary Chakonis (Northwestern) over Christian Dulaney (SIUE) (Fall 4:00)

285 - Conan Jennings (Northwestern) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (MD 11-0)

125 - Sebastian Rivera (Northwestern) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (TF 19-4 5:50)

133 - Colin Valdiviez (Northwestern) over Austin Macias (SIUE) (TF 16-0 2:08)

141 - Alexander McKenna (Northwestern) over Lucas Bernal (SIUE) (MD 8-0)

149 - Shayne Oster (Northwestern) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (TF 19-4 6:10)

157 - Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) over Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (MD 11-3)

165 - Tyler Morland (Northwestern) over Nate Higgins (SIUE) (Dec 3-2)

174 - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) over Braxton Cody (Northwestern) (MD 16-5)

184 - Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) over Brendan Devine (Northwestern) (Dec 4-2)

