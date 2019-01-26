COLLEGE WRESTLING: Cougars continue to show strength at middle weights

× Expand Justin Ruffin

SIUE collected four match victories, including three straight at one point Friday, but the Cougars were defeated 28-13 in Mid-American wrestling action at the Ted Constant Center.

The Cougars, 1-10 overall and 1-5 in the MAC, continue to show their strength at the middle weights with wins from Tyshawn Williams, No. 25-ranked Justin Ruffin and Nate Higgins. Sergio Villalobos added a 7-3 victory at 184 pounds over Old Dominion's Dean Drugac.

"We had some good wins," SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. "Tyshawn came out and had an early takedown. Justin scored bonus points right at the end. Both Nate and Sergio were offensive from whistle to whistle is what we want to see."

Old Dominion, now 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the MAC, used three falls to gather enough bonus points to defeat the Cougars.

After jumping out to a 16-0 lead, SIUE fought back with three straight wins. Williams edged Kevin Budock 3-2. Ruffin, who did not see sixth-ranked Larry Early, bested Kenan Carter 9-1. Carter had moved up from 149 pounds. Higgins added a 6-4 win over Shane Jones.

SIUE's Kevin Gschwendtner (174) and Colton McKiernan (285) both came up short in close matches. Gschwendtner dropped a 3-1 decision to Luke Drugac. McKiernan was edged by Ali Wahab 2-1.

"Our guys came out to wrestle hard so those are the things we ask for," Spates said.

The Cougars are idle until next Saturday, when they travel to the Missouri Valley Open.

"We'll take guys who need matches or have been out because of injuries," Spates added.

Old Dominion 28 SIUE 13

125 - Michael McGee (Old Dominion) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (Fall 6:18)

133 - Trevon Majette (Old Dominion) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (Fall 2:00)

141 - Sa`Derian Perry (Old Dominion) over Lucas Bernal (SIUE) (MD 21-9)

149 - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over Kevin Budock (Old Dominion) (Dec 3-2)

157 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Kenan Carter (Old Dominion) (MD 9-1)

165 - Nate Higgins (SIUE) over Shane Jones (Old Dominion) (Dec 6-4)

174 - Luke Drugac (Old Dominion) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

184 - Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) over Dean Drugac (Old Dominion) (Dec 7-3)

197 - Timothy Young (Old Dominion) over Jake Godinez (SIUE) (Fall 2:29)

285 - Ali Wahab (Old Dominion) over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 2-1)

