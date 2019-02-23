COLLEGE WRESTLING: Regular season comes to close at Northwestern, Wisconsin

SIUE wrestling has one final road trip before the postseason begins as the Cougars travel north to face a pair of Big Ten foes.
The Cougars begin with a 2 p.m. match Saturday at Northwestern. On Sunday, SIUE matches up against Wisconsin at 1 p.m.
"We always try to challenge our guys," SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. "We'll always have a tough schedule. This just happened to fall in our final week of the regular season."
SIUE, 2-11, first meets Northwestern, 4-10. The Wildcats are coming off a 25-12 upset over No. 24 Illinois. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is 8-6 and also will have the Cougars be the final regular season match for conference championships.
SIUE's Tyshawn Williams and Christian Dulaney both are ranked in the final Mid-American Conference coaches poll. Freshman Justin Ruffin also is ranked 31st at 157 pounds in the NCAA Wrestling Ratings Percentage Index.
"I feel like those are some of our leaders in wins, but we feel we have a number of guys who can go out and win matches," Spates said.
After the Northwestern and Wisconsin matches, SIUE will be idle until March 8-9 when it travels to Norfolk, Va., for its first-ever appearance at the Mid-American Conference Championships.
SIUE Lineup
125-Gage Datlovsky
133-Austin Macias
141-Lucas Bernal
149-Tyshawn Williams
157-Justin Ruffin
165-Nate Higgins
174-Kevin Gschwendtner/Cameron Kelly
184-Sergio Villalobos
197-Christian Dulaney
285-Colton McKiernan
Northwestern Lineup
125 - #1 Sebastian Rivera
133 - Colin Valdiviez
141 - Alec McKenna
149 - Shayne Oster/Yahya Thomas
157 - #3 Ryan Deakin
165 - Tyler Morland
174 - Johnny Sebastian/Braxton Cody
184 - Brendan Devine
197 - Zack Chakonis
285 - #12 Conan Jennings
Wisconsin Lineup
125 - Ethan Rotondo
133 - Jens Lantz
141 - Michael Cullen/Tristan Moran
149 - Cole Martin
157 - Garrett Model
165 - Evan Wick
174 - Ryan Christensen
184 - Mason Reinhardt
197 - Beau Breske
285 - Trent Hillger