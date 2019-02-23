COLLEGE WRESTLING: Regular season comes to close at Northwestern, Wisconsin

SIUE wrestling has one final road trip before the postseason begins as the Cougars travel north to face a pair of Big Ten foes.

The Cougars begin with a 2 p.m. match Saturday at Northwestern. On Sunday, SIUE matches up against Wisconsin at 1 p.m.

"We always try to challenge our guys," SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. "We'll always have a tough schedule. This just happened to fall in our final week of the regular season."

SIUE, 2-11, first meets Northwestern, 4-10. The Wildcats are coming off a 25-12 upset over No. 24 Illinois. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is 8-6 and also will have the Cougars be the final regular season match for conference championships.

SIUE's Tyshawn Williams and Christian Dulaney both are ranked in the final Mid-American Conference coaches poll. Freshman Justin Ruffin also is ranked 31st at 157 pounds in the NCAA Wrestling Ratings Percentage Index.

"I feel like those are some of our leaders in wins, but we feel we have a number of guys who can go out and win matches," Spates said.

After the Northwestern and Wisconsin matches, SIUE will be idle until March 8-9 when it travels to Norfolk, Va., for its first-ever appearance at the Mid-American Conference Championships.

SIUE Lineup

125-Gage Datlovsky

133-Austin Macias

141-Lucas Bernal

149-Tyshawn Williams

157-Justin Ruffin

165-Nate Higgins

174-Kevin Gschwendtner/Cameron Kelly

184-Sergio Villalobos

197-Christian Dulaney

285-Colton McKiernan

Northwestern Lineup

125 - #1 Sebastian Rivera

133 - Colin Valdiviez

141 - Alec McKenna

149 - Shayne Oster/Yahya Thomas

157 - #3 Ryan Deakin

165 - Tyler Morland

174 - Johnny Sebastian/Braxton Cody

184 - Brendan Devine

197 - Zack Chakonis

285 - #12 Conan Jennings

Wisconsin Lineup

125 - Ethan Rotondo

133 - Jens Lantz

141 - Michael Cullen/Tristan Moran

149 - Cole Martin

157 - Garrett Model

165 - Evan Wick

174 - Ryan Christensen

184 - Mason Reinhardt

197 - Beau Breske

285 - Trent Hillger