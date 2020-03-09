COLLEGE WRESTLING: Williams, Ruffin earn automatic bids to NCAA championships

× Expand Justin Ruffin

Tyshawn Williams and Justin Ruffin each earned automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships later this month with their fourth-place finishes today at the MAC Championships.

Williams (149) and Ruffin (157) each took fourth place in their respective weight classes.

The NCAA Championships will take place March 19-21 in Minneapolis.

SIUE also is hopeful of having a third wrestler compete at nationals. Colton McKiernan placed seventh at the MAC Championships in the 285-pound weight class. He will learn if he receives a wild card spot to the NCAA Championships later this week.

"All three wrestled tough," SIUE head coach Jeremy Spates said. "All three brackets were stacked with guys nationally-ranked."

Ruffin was able to avenge from losses from the regular season on his way to a second straight NCAA Championships appearance. This also will be the second NCAA appearance for Williams.

McKiernan also avenged his opening-round loss to Missouri's Jacob Bohlken with a 3-1 win in the seventh-place match.

Final Team Scores

1. Missouri 142.0

2. Central Michigan 121.0

3. Northern Illinois 90.5

4. Rider 84.5

5. Lock Haven 82.0

6. Old Dominion 68.0

7. Cleveland State 62.0

8. Ohio 58.59. Kent State 51.5

10. Buffalo 49.5

11. Edinboro 45.5

12. Clarion 39.5

13. George Mason 39.0

14. Bloomsburg 32.5

15. SIUE 31.0

2020 MAC Wrestling Championships results

125

Gage Datlovsky

Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Valdiviez (Missouri) def. Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (TF-1.5 5:09 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Christian Gannone (Bloomsburg) def. Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (MD 13-2)

141

Saul Ervin

Champ. Round 1 - Peter Lipari (Rider) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Nate Hagan (Edinboro) def. Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Fall 4:13)

149

Tyshawn Williams

Champ. Round 1 - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) def. John Arceri (Buffalo) (MD 15-3)

Quarterfinal - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) def. Alec Hagan (Ohio) (SV-1 5-1)

Semifinal - Brock Mauller (Missouri) def. Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semi - Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) def. Kenan Carter (Old Dominion) (MD 14-5)

3rd Place Match - Alec Hagan (Ohio) def. Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (Inj. 4:26)

157

Justin Ruffin

Champ. Round 1 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) def. Brady Chrisman (Kent State) (MD 13-1)

Quarterfinal - Larry Early (Old Dominion) def. Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) def. Taylor Ortz (Clarion) (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) def. Michael Petite (Buffalo) (Dec 11-8)

Cons. Semi - Justin Ruffin (SIUE) def. Zac Carson (Ohio) (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match - Larry Early (Old Dominion) def. Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (SV-1 11-9)

165

Chase Diehl

Champ. Round 1 - Austin Bell (Lock Haven) def. Chase Diehl (SIUE) (TF-1.5 2:09 (16-0))

Cons. Round 1 - Tracy Hubbard (Central Michigan) def. Chase Diehl (SIUE) (MD 10-1)

174

Kevin Gschwendtner

Champ. Round 1 - Kenny Moore (Northern Illinois) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 - Connor Flynn (Missouri) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (MD 14-4)

184

Austin Andres

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Mulligan (Edinboro) def. Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 - DeAndre Nassar (Cleveland State) def. Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 4-0)

197

Aric Bohn

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Pelham (Central Michigan) def. Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Koelling (Missouri) def. Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Dec 6-0)

285

Colton McKiernan

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Bohlken (Missouri) def. Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Jarrett Walters (Bloomsburg) (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Nolan Terrance (Buffalo) (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Max Ihry (Northern Illinois) def. Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match - Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Jacob Bohlken (Missouri) (Dec 3-1)

