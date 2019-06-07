Come out swinging: Certified trainers cultivate healthy golf game

× Expand Kelly McCormick of McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab, LLC works with patient Scott Harshbarger on his golf swing.

For laymen, golf may not look like a sport that focuses on fitness to achieve high performance. That’s not the case.

Golf requires a ton of movement and flexibility. An emphasis in core strength and flexibility is crucial to achieve optimum performance for the rotations of various swings.

The late 1990s saw a boom in using physical fitness to increase performance on the golf course. That’s when the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) came into play.

TPI has three pillars of training and education — medical, fitness and golf. When these three pillars are utilized cohesively, it can give golfers a healthy and personalized high performance on the course.

Locally, Kelly McCormick of McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab LLC has her master of physical therapy degree and is TPI-certified as a medical professional.

Adam Lewis, who works out of the Functional Fitness Golf Academy inside Functional Fitness Images in Alton, is TPI-certified as a fitness and golf professional. Lewis also does work at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

Together, these two professionals promote the art of golf through optimal physical performance.

“There are primary characteristics of your golf swing, and I compare that to a physical analysis of what you are capable of doing physically,” McCormick said. “You can improve the characteristics of your golf swing by improving your mobility, your stability. If you’re unable to do something physically, then you can’t correct your golf swing. I can give you exercises to help improve your body so you can improve your golf swing.”

Old or nagging injuries can hinder a swing. McCormick, who works out of Elite Hockey Facility in East Alton, can identify those limitations and give players the tools to deal with them.

“I’m helping someone now who has a longstanding shoulder issue, and he has trouble with rotation,” McCormick said. “By improving the range of motion of his shoulder, he’s able to get into his backswing more efficiently and I’m able to improve the efficiency of his downswing.

“It’s really important to be grounded through your feet, so if you lack core stability, I can try to help improve your core strength, your glute function, your balance through your feet. There are so many factors physically that can affect your golf swing.”

Lewis takes that to the next level by looking at the individual intricacies of a player’s swing and movement. With being certified in both the fitness and golf aspects of TPI, he’s able to help mechanically and with strength training.

He uses the K Motion Swing System and the Myswing System to help clients by hooking them to sensors that break down the physics of their swing.

“In any rotational sport, baseball, tennis, hockey, we all have the same kinematic sequence where we fire from the ground up, and it measures those movements,” Lewis said of hooking players to the K-vest.

“The Myswing is another inertial system. It’s the same as the K-vest, but instead of having four sensors, there are sensors that go on your pelvis, thorax, ribcage and back, and then a sensor that goes on the lead arm and the lead hand … Taking the wrist measurements and marrying them with the flight scope and seeing what our face is doing, then we can adjust as we go.”

Both McCormick and Lewis hope to use their TPI certifications to help people of all ages enjoy golf to the best of their abilities.

“People learn the proper feel for themselves at a three times more rapid rate than just getting a regular eyeball lesson. So instead of a person blowing money on 20 lessons, they may be able to come to me and get the same outcome in 6,” Lewis said.

“You think golf is the easiest sport ever, but gosh no, it requires so much flexibility, strength, mobility, stability, in order to go through a full swing,” McCormick said. “Golf has a lot of range of motion and by improving your body’s mobility and stability, you can improve the characteristics of your golf swing.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter