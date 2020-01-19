Commission seeks nominations for Carl Fricks Sportsmanship Scholarship

St. Louis Sports Commission

The St. Louis Sports Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Carl Fricks Sportsmanship Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors from the St. Louis metro area who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship. This year, the organization will award $30,000 in scholarship funds with the top award winner receiving $15,000 to apply to higher education expenses. Administered by the Sports Commission Associates – the Sports Commission’s young professionals group – the scholarship program is part of the organization’s efforts to celebrate and elevate sportsmanship in the community.

The application packet can be obtained at sportsmanship.org/scholarship or by calling (314) 345-5130. Nominations must be received by April 3. The recipients will be notified and selected by April 30.

Scholarship candidates should be nominated for embodying the ideals and values of sportsmanship – honesty, integrity, civility, selflessness, kindness, compassion and class – on the playing field. Athletic performance (wins and other statistics) does not factor in the selection. Those connected to athletic teams, such as student managers and cheerleaders, also are eligible for the scholarship should their leadership and behavior represent an extraordinary model for all in sports to follow. Greatest consideration will be given to nominees who demonstrate a track record of sportsmanship and respect directed at opponents, officials and the spirit of the game.

The Sports Commission associates created the Sportsmanship Scholarship in 2009 to recognize and reward high school seniors for their character in competition. The group raises funds for the program and selects its recipients. In 11 years, the associates have awarded $112,500 to 36 college-bound area students. Their bios can be viewed by clicking here. The associates host an annual Trivia Night to support the scholarship. More information on this year's trivia night will be announced soon.

The scholarship is named in honor of the late Carl Fricks, who embodied the virtues of sportsmanship. Through this gesture, the associates recognized the selfless efforts of Carl’s daughter, Holly Yoakum, who chaired the group and was a champion for the scholarship initiative. Holly passed away unexpectedly in 2017, leaving so many friends and colleagues heartbroken. The Sports Commission and the associates are dedicated to honoring Holly’s memory and legacy by growing the Sportsmanship Scholarship and carrying out her passion for doing good in the community.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter