CROSS COUNTRY: A Redbird sweep

The Alton cross country team celebrated championships in both the boys and girls divisions at George Havens Invitational on Monday at Principia College.

The Redbirds won the boys division with 25 points and the girls division with 35. There were only four teams in the meet.

Senior Cassius Havis won the boys individual title with a 16:54 and picked up his third meet championship of the year. He also came out on top in the Belleville West and Alton meets.

Also for the Alton boys, Dylan Forsythe finished 13th with a 18:42, Simon McClaine placed 5th with a 19:29, Christian Kotzamanis came in seventh with a 19:47, Victor Humphrey was eighth with a 19:48 and Connor Fassler finished ninth with a 19:51. The Redbirds, who had 14 runners in the boys race, won the meet by 37 points.

The Alton girls had three runners finish in the top five. Sophia Paschal led the way, finishing second to Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey with a 22:17. Jessica Markel placed third with a 22:22 and Alayna Rabozzi finished fourth with a 22:26.

Also for the Redbirds, Eva Schwaab finished 14th with a 27:23, Lauren Brooks was 19th with a 32:57 and Megan Croxford placed 21st with a 33:47.

Alton will compete in the Peoria High School Invitational at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Detweiller Park, the site of this year's state meet.