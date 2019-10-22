CROSS COUNTRY: And they're off

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Roxana girls cross country team does a warmup before the Madison County championship meet on Oct. 7. The Shells will compete in the Class 1A New Athens Regional on Saturday.

The Roxana boys and girls cross country teams will begin their quest of their second straight trip to the state meet on Saturday, when they compete in the Class 1A New Athens Regional at Okaw Valley Park.

The girls race begins at 10 a.m, followed by the boys at 11 a.m. Roxana is the only AdVantage-area team that will compete in the 16-team New Athens meet.

Also on Saturday, Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River will compete in the Class 1A Shelbyville Regional at Shelbyville Forest Park. The girls race starts at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:45 a.m.

In Class 1A, the top seven teams and top five individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals. Sectional qualifiers from the New Athens Regional will advance to the Benton Sectional and sectional qualifiers from the Shelbyville Regional will travel to Effingham's Mid-America Motorworks to compete in the St. Anthony Regional.

Civic Memorial will race in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional at Jacksonville Community Park. The girls are scheduled to run at 10 a.m. and the boys' race is at 11 a.m.

The top six teams and five individuals will head to Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth to compete in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional.

Alton and Granite City will compete in the Class 3A Quincy Regional at Bob Mays Park. The girls and boys races are at 10 and 11 a.m., respectively.

The top six teams and five individuals will qualify for the Normal Community Sectional in Maxwell Park.

All sectionals are scheduled for Nov. 2.

Last year, Roxana finished second in the girls race and third in the boys race at the Class 1A Freeburg Regional. Both teams went on to compete at the state meet in Peoria, the first time in program history that the Shells qualified for state competition in both boys and girls divisions in the same year.

Also in 2018, the EA-WR, CM and Granite City boys and the Granite City girls qualified for sectionals.

Marquette had two sectional qualifiers in Riley Vickrey and Jacob Rummerfield, both of them are seniors this year.

Alton had four sectional qualifiers, three of them are back this year. They are seniors Cassius Havis and Jessica Markel and sophomore Sophia Paschal.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Jacob Rummerfield will look to head back to sectionals for the second year in a row as he competes in the Class 1A Shelbyville Regional on Saturday.