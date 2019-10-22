CROSS COUNTRY: Another Shellebration

The Roxana cross country team ended its regular season on a high note on Monday, completing the sweep of South Central Conference titles at the league championship meet in Brighton Park.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba won the individual championship of the South Central Conference boys meet on Monday at Brighton Park.

The Shells won both boys and girls divisions of the 10-team meet. Roxana placed first in the boys meet with 31 points and came out on top in the girls race with 30 points.

Roxana Shells

It's the second year in a row the Shells celebrated a sweep of conference championships.

Roxana will start its postseason at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class 1A New Athens Regional. The Shells' boys and girls teams are looking to qualify for state for the second straight year.

In the boys conference meet, Carlos Ruvalcaba was the individual champion with a time of 17 minutes, 5 seconds. He won his second meet in less than a week. He placed first in the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday for his first prep cross country win.

The victory also marked the second year in a row a Shell won the boys individual title. Cree Stumpf, who is now attended SIUE, came out on top in the 2018 SCC boys race.

Four other runners earned all-conference honors for the Shells, who their second straight SCC title. Kaleb St. Cyr placed fifth with an 18:12, Dalton Baremore finished seventh with an 18:23, Austin Walker came in eighth with an 18:30 and Matt Olbert was 10th with an 18:45.

Douglas Johnson finished 18th with a 19:40.

The Roxana boys picked up their second victory of the season. They won the Madison County small-school meet earlier in the season.

The Roxana girls picked up their fifth victory of the season after coming out on top in the SCC meet. They also won their second straight SCC crown.

Janelynn Wirth led the Shells with a second-place finish and a time of 19:08. She placed runner-up to Staunton's Lydia Roller, who won with an 18:17.

Jennifer Palen (fourth, 21:10), Riley Doyle (fifth, 21:20) and Zoey Losch (seventh, 22:03) earned all-conference honors for Roxana. The Shells also got strong performances from Kendall Kamp (12th, 22:35), Gabrielle Woodruff (14th, 22:51) and Moriah Carlisle (22:52).