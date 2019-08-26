CROSS COUNTRY: On your mark

The Roxana boys and girls cross country teams will begin their quest for a second straight trip to the state meet at 6 p.m. tonight, when they compete in the New Athens Invitational at Okaw Valley Park to start their 2019 season.

The Shells will be joined by the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at the New Athens meet. EA-WR also opens its season tonight.

Marquette Catholic starts its season on Aug. 31 at the Metro East Lutheran Debut Meet on Aug. 31 at the SIUE Cross Country Course. The three other AdVantage-area schools -- Alton, Civic Memorial and Granite City -- will begin their season on Sept. 7 at the Granite City Invitational.

Last year, the Shells qualified in state competition in both boys and girls divisions for the first time in school history. They had an all-state medalist in Cree Stumpf, who finished 17th in the boys race and is now attending SIUE.

Roxana was the only area team to have state qualifiers in 2018.

This year's Granite City Invitational will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 GCHS boys cross country squad that qualified for state for the first time. All of the members will be honored after the race.