CROSS COUNTRY: Peoria bound

Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth helped her team finish fourth in the Class 1A Benton Sectional on Saturday to qualify for the state meet for the second straight year.

The Roxana girls cross country team is heading back to the Class 1A state meet.

The Shells qualified for the state event at Detweiller Park on Nov. 9 at Peoria after placing fourth in the Benton Sectional with 98 points on Saturday. It's the second year in a row Roxana qualified for state.

Three other AdVantage-area runners also punched their ticket to Peoria as individuals. They are Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey, Roxana junior Carlos Ruvalcaba and Granite City senior Chessy Nikonowicz.

Vickrey will make her second state appearance after placing seventh with a 19:13 in the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional at Mid-America Motorworks in Effingham. She competed at state in her freshman year.

Ruvalcaba will compete in the Class 1A boys state meet for the second year in a row. He placed eighth with a 15:17 at the Benton Sectional to qualify as an individual. Last year, he helped the Roxana boys qualify for state.

Nikonowicz became the first Granite City girl runner since 1985 to win a trip to Peoria after finishing 17th with an 18:49 in the girls race at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional on Saturday at Maxwell Park.

The Roxana girls were led by junior Janelynn Wirth with a third-place finish and a time of 17:30. She also earned a medal.

Also for Roxana, junior Jennifer Palen placed 13th with an 18:47, freshman Riley Doyle came in 15th with an 18:57, and freshman Gabrielle Woodruff finished 29th with a 19:38. Freshman Mariah Carlisle (41st, 20:00), freshman Kendall Kamp (57th, 20:33) and freshman Zoey Losch (65th, 20:41) round out the Shells, who have won five meets this season.

Wirth and Palen will compete at state for the second straight year. Last year, they helped Roxana place fourth at the Benton Sectional to clinch a state berth.

The Roxana boys came up one place short of qualifying for state as a team as they finished sixth at the Benton Sectional.

Vickrey and the Roxana girls are scheduled to run at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Class 1A girls state meet. Ruvalcaba will run at 10 a.m. in the Class 1A boys state meet. Nikonowicz's Class 3A girls state race will be at 1 p.m.

Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey will make her second state meet appearance after finishing seventh with a 19:13 at the Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional on Saturday in Effingham.

Roxana junior Carlos Ruvalcaba qualified for the Class 1A boys meet as an individual after finishing eighth in the Benton Sectional on Saturday.