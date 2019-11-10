CROSS COUNTRY: Season ends at Peoria

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey competes in the first mile of the Class 1A girls state cross country meet on Saturday at Peoria.

A pair of AdVantage-area runners came close of getting all-state medals at the state cross country meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey and Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth finished 30th and 39th, respectively, at the Class 1A girls state meet. The top 25 individuals earn all-state honors.

Vickrey finished with a time of 18:14.98, while Wirth ran an 18:27. Both runners made their second state appearances.

One team and three individuals represented the area at the state meet.

Wirth and the Shells finished 18th in the team standings with 464 points in the 1A girls meet. Roxana competed in Peoria for the second year in a row.

Also for the Shells, Riley Doyle placed 86th with a 19:15. Jennifer Palen (137th, 20:11), Gabrielle Woodruff (165th, 20:33), Zoey Losch (170th, 20:37), Mariah Carlisle (176th, 20:47) and Delaney O'Donnell (213th, 23:26).

Roxana junior Carlos Ruvalcaba competed as an individual at the Class 1A boys meet and finished 68th with a 16:04.

Granite City senior Chessy Nikonowicz finished 105th with an 18:23 in the Class 3A girls race. She was the first GCHS girl runner to compete at state since 1985.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth approaches the second mile in the Class 1A girls state cross country meet on Saturday.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana junior Carlos Ruvalcaba approaches the finish line in the Class 1A boys state cross country meet on Saturday in Peoria.