CROSS COUNTRY: Sectional bound

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth won a Class 1A New Athens Regional championship on Saturday and will be competing in sectionals with her team at Benton next week.

The Roxana boys and girls cross country teams have moved a step closer to another trip to Peoria.

Both teams qualified for the Class 1A sectional meet in Benton next week after finishing among the top seven at the New Athens Regional on Saturday at Okaw Valley Park. The girls placed second and the boys came in fourth.

A total of six teams and six individuals from the AdVantage area will be competing in sectionals next week.

The Marquette Catholic qualified its boys team and two girls -- sisters Riley and Kailey Vickrey -- to sectionals in Class 1A. At the Shelbyville Regional on Saturday, the Explorers placed sixth in the boys division with 144 points. Riley and Kailey Vickrey finished second and 17th, respectively, in the girls race. Riley, a senior, will compete in sectionals for the fourth time.

Civic Memorial placed third in the girls division and sixth in the boys race at the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Saturday to qualify both boys and girls teams to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth next week.

CM senior Mark Eldridge will compete at sectionals for the fourth and final time.

In Class 3A, Alton had three sectional qualifiers and Granite City qualified its girls team and one boy runner to sectionals. Both teams competed in the Quincy Sectional at Bob Mays Park.

Seniors Cassius Havis and Jessica Markel and sophomore Dylan Forsythe will represent the Redbirds at the Normal Community Sectional next week. Havis -- who finished fourth in the boys race at Quincy -- and Markel will make their fourth sectional appearances.

The Granite City girls punched a ticket to Normal after placing fourth at regionals. Senior Chessy Nikonowicz, who placed fifth in the girls race, will compete at sectionals for the fourth time.

Senior Jeremiah Perry will be the Warriors' lone sectional representative in the boys race after finishing fifth at Quincy.

At New Athens, Janelynn Wirth was the big highlight for Roxana as she became the school's first regional champion in the girls division since Tori Fulgham in 2009. She won the girls race with an 18:17.

Now, she's looking to help the girls team qualify for state for the second year in a row. The Shells lost a regional crown by just four points to Freeburg on Saturday.

The boys team also will look to make a trip to Peoria for the second consecutive year and for the third time in program history.

Last year, Roxana qualified both boys and girls teams to state, making it the first time in school history the Shells had both squads advance out of sectionals in the same year.

East Alton-Wood River had its season ended on Saturday as no Oilers didn't qualify out of the Class 1A Shelbyville Regional. Megan Douglas was the school's top finisher, placing 29th in the girls division.

Besides Wirth, Havis, Perry, Nikonowicz, Riley Vickrey, Mark Eldridge of Civic Memorial and Riley Doyle and Jennifer Palen of Roxana earned medals for their top five finishes at regionals on Saturday.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial senior Mark Eldridge will make his fourth sectional appearance next week.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey will join her younger sister, Kailey, at sectionals next week.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Senior Jeremiah Perry will be the Warriors' lone representative in the boys division at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional.