CROSS COUNTRY: The big 5-0

× Expand The 1969 Granite City High boys cross country team will be honored at the Granite City Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 7. It competed in the state meet for the first time 50 years ago.

The Granite City boys cross country team made history 50 years ago as it qualified for the state meet for the first time.

On Sept. 7, the squad will be honored during the awards ceremony at the Granite City Invitational.

Dick Harmon was the head coach of the 1969 team that included Mike Allen, Tim Benny, Gene Briggs, Dan Burris, Ken Eliff, John Harizal, Carl Harrison, Doug Horton, Bill Kratz, Geoff and Greg Lux, Art Menendez, Jim McDuffy, Kevin Neibur, Vital Oretz, Ralph Rojas, Rick Rose, Phil Sheridan, Scott Snider, Mark Speer, Bruce Vanmetre and Dan Watkins.

McDuffy, Rose, Allen, Rojas, Eliff, Burris and Kratz were the seniors. Briggs, who later coached the Granite City track and girls soccer teams, was a junior.

The Warriors qualified for the state meet again as team in 1970 and it was the last time the boys program competed in Peoria. The girls team competed at state in 1981 and from 1983-85.

Members of the 1969 team are welcomed to come out to be recognized. They must arrive by 11 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Also, the medals that are given to the runners in this year's Granite City Invitational will have the 50th anniversary logo on them to commemorate the 1969 team.

For more information, contact Briggs at 618-954-9940.