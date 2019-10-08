CROSS COUNTRY: Titletown

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Roxana boys and girls cross country teams pose with their Madison County championship hardware after winning small-school titles on Tuesday at Belk Park in Wood River.

The Roxana cross country team enjoyed a happy 2.6-mile bus ride back home on Tuesday.

The Shells completed the sweep of Madison County small-school division titles after winning both boys and girls races at the county meet at Belk Park in Wood River.

The Roxana girls scored 29 points to win their second straight county title and their eighth this decade. They also won their third meet in the 2019 season. They placed first in the New Athens Invitational and the Carlinville Early Meet earlier in the season.

The Roxana boys captured their first county title since 2009 after scoring 47 points. The Shells won by just 10 points over Civic Memorial.

Roxana had five runners place in the top 15. Junior Janelynn Wirth, who ran a school-record time 17:57 at the Peoria Invitational on Saturday, was the Shells' top finisher, placing second to Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey with an 18:11.

Junior Jennifer Palen was third with a 19:45, freshman Riley Doyle came in fifth with a 20:17, freshman Mariah Carisle placed 11th with a 21:11 and freshman Zoey Losch finished 12th with a 21:13.

Freshman Kendall Kamp (18th, 22:24), junior Delaney O'Donnell (20th, 23:13), senior Alyssa Mendoza (23rd, 23:38) and sophomore Meghan Mora (26th, 25:16) rounded out the Roxana girls.

The Roxana boys had four runners place in the top 15. Junior Kaleb St. Cyr finished third with a 17:15, junior Dalton Baremore came in fourth with a 17:33, junior Matthew Olbert placed seventh with a 17:46 and junior Austin Walker was 14th with an 18:17.

Douglas Johnson (19th, 18:55), Nathan Gilbert (33rd, 21:32) and Kaleb Smith (38th, 22:42) also competed in the county meet for the Shells.

Roxana will be back in action on Oct. 15, when it competes in the Carlinville Invitational.

The Shells qualified for state competition in both boys and girls divisions in 2018. Wirth, Palen, Olbert, Walker and Johnson are among the returning runners from last year's state-qualifying teams.