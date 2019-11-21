CROSS COUNTRY: Vickrey, Wirth run at Nike Cross Midwest Regionals

× Expand Submitted Photo Marquette's Riley Vickrey, far left, and Roxana's Janelynn Wirth, far, right, were joined by a slew of southern Illinois runners at the Nike (NXR) Cross Midwest Regionals on Nov. 16 in Terre Haute, Ind.

Top area cross country runners joined together to compete in the Nike (NXR) Cross Midwest Regionals on Nov. 16 in Terre Haute, Ind.

Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey and Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth were two girls competing in the Nike race at the LaVern Gibson Championship XC Course in Terre Haute.

The states included in the field were Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Vickrey, a Missouri resident, ran for the Show Me State as an individual, while Wirth ran for Illinois and joined 6 other stellar individual runners, who were all IHSA state qualifiers.

Lydia Roller (Staunton), Breana Chandler (Freeburg), Ansley Bailey (Metropolis), Gabby Alongi (DuQuoin) and Caroline Quarton (Litchfield) also ran in Terre Haute.

Vickrey turned in a time of 19.33.2 and finished 158th overall in the Women’s 5000 Meter Championship Invite.

Wirth competed in the Women’s 5000 Meter Open Invite, finishing 49th with a time of 20:06.0.

Staunton’s Roller led the way for the local contingency, taking 21st in the championship race with a time of 17:59.1.