CYCLING: Pedal power

Former Granite City boys soccer coach Dave Ames rides through Niedringhaus Avenue at the first annual Steel City Ride Pedal for Pops event on April 28, 2018.

The second annual Steel City Bike Ride is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 27 at the Granite City Cinema.

The event is raising money for scholarship for Granite City High School graduating seniors. One scholarship was given away last year.

Former longtime Granite City boys soccer coach Dave Ames is the organizer.

Participants will ride 15.5 miles around the streets of Granite City and the course is flat. The event will be assisted by the Granite City Auxillary Police. All riders must wear a helmet and must be 10 years and older.

The cost is $32.50 and participants can register at chronotrack.com/r/47932.

Also, the event is looking for sponsors. Sponsors can participate through three different levels -- gold ($250), silver ($100) and bronze ($50).Checks can be mailed to Steel City Ride, c/o Linda Ames, 43 Legacy Drive, Granite City, IL 62040.