DANCE: Jazz it up

The Trimpe Middle School Jazzers dance team enjoyed a memorable trip to the Illinois Drill Team Association State Championships at the Bank of Springfield Center on Feb. 15 in Springfield.

Submitted photo The Trimpe Middle School dance team poses with its hardware at the Illinois Drill Team Association state championships on Feb. 15 in Springfield. The squad won a state title in the hip hop category, placed second in pom/dance and fifth in lyrical/contemporary.

The squad won a state championship in the hip hop category and placed second in pom/dance and fifth in lyrical/contemporary in the junior high division. The first-place finish in hip hop marked the first state championship in program history.

Trimpe finished first out of nine teams in hip hop in state competition. The Bethalto school qualified for state by placing first in hip hop, first in pom dance and second in lyrical at a competition in Mattoon on Feb. 2.

Alyssa Abernathy, Emily Bonnell, MacKayla Byrd, Ava Fassler, Arwen French, Rachel Harms, Alyssa Hoffmann, Peyton Minner and Aubrie Spann make up the Trimpe squad.

Katie Maxwell is the Jazzers' head coach. She coached the team to third-place finish in the jazz category at state the last two years.

Marquette Catholic also turned in a strong showing at the state contest. The Explorers finished second overall out of 28 teams in the Class A division, placed second in the jazz category and came in third in the lyrical category. The Alton school earned two trophies and one plaque for its performance.

Marquette finished second to Clinton for grand champion honors in the Class A division. Eureka finished third.

The Explorers also placed runner-up to Clinton in the jazz category. They finished behind champion Clinton and second-place Eureka in the lyrical division.

The Marquette dancers are Isabel Borman, Sophie Bunch, Amari Hawkins, Allie Hunn, Carmen Isringhausen, Nicole Meine, Delaney Orlando, Rachel Rummerfield, Lily Thaxton and DeAnna Wells. The head coach is Sammy Fumagalli and the assistant coach is Emily Feuerstein.

The Explorers qualified for state competition by placing first in the lyrical division and third in the jazz division at a competition in Marion on Jan. 11. They finished with a state-qualifying score in both divisions to advance to Springfield.

Roxana also competed in the state contest. The Shells finished seventh in the pom/dance division. They qualified for state by finishing second in the pom/dance division at a competition in Mattoon on Feb. 2.

The Roxana dance team is comprised of seniors Madison Barnhill, Regan Van Wie, Shelby Sheppard and Sydnie Palmer and juniors Ricki Van Wie, Abby Slinger, Jordan Turner and Sophia Mora and is coached by Courtney Hester and Stephanie Palmer.