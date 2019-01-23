Dancing back to Bloomington

× Expand Submitted photo The Civic Memorial Pazzazz dance team will be competing in the IHSA state competition this weekend in Bloomington.

The Civic Memorial High dance team, known as Pazzazz, qualified for the IHSA state competition for the third year in a row after finishing second to Villa Grove in the Class 1A-2 Mascoutah Sectional on Jan. 19.

Pazzazz finished with an 87.60, while Villa Grove won with an 88.67.

Unity High School of Tolono, St. Anthony of Effingham, St. Joseph-Ogden and Clinton also qualified for state.

Pazzazz will compete in the state competition this weekend at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Preliminaries begin on Friday and the finals are scheduled for Saturday.

Last year, the CM dance team placed seventh in preliminaries to advance to the finals, where its finished second.

Braylen Cox, Trinity Davis, Brittain Davis, Kaitlyn Depping, Maggie White, Mackenzie Williams, Emily Zimmerman make up this year's Pazzazz team, which is coached by Calvin Soong.