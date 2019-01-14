Dealers’ sponsorship of Gateway race extended through 2021

Gateway Motorsports Park

Officials at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison and the Bommarito Automotive Group on Monday announced an extension of the automotive dealers’ sponsorship of the speedway’s annual INDYCAR race. This extends the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline sponsorship, which began in 2017, through the 2021 event.

“The marketing partnership between Gateway Motorsports Park and the Bommarito Automotive Group has made a big impact on our efforts of showcasing professional motorsports in the St. Louis region,” Gateway Motorsports Park owner and CEO Curtis Francois said. “The Bommarito team and their partners have done a great job in coordinating their activation programs surrounding the event. The results have garnered the respect of the entire INDYCAR industry.

“We have been fortunate to find a local sponsor who shares our vision,” Francois added.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 event has enabled sponsor John Bommarito to actively engage partners Axalta and Valvoline with his 20 new car franchises and nine pre-owned centers throughout the St. Louis region. Firmly established as Missouri’s largest automotive dealer group prior to the event sponsorship, the 47-year-old company has seen a dramatic increase in the national awareness of their Bommarito.com brand through the INDYCAR platform and the race’s NBC Sports broadcast.

“The INDYCAR event sponsorship at Gateway Motorsports Park has enabled us to deliver our message that ‘Price and Service Sells Cars,’ not only in our home market but on a nationwide level as well,” Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito said. “The efforts of our group, Axalta and Valvoline not only impacted our sales and service efforts, but also our mission of giving back to the St. Louis community. This was the perfect platform for everyone.”

INDYCAR is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France and Japan.

Tickets for the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline can be purchased by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

