Denney resigns as CM coach after 14 years

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Jonathan Denney looks from the sidelines against Triad on Dec. 9. Denney resigned as CM girls basketball coach on Saturday.

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz (From left) Megan Trost, McKenzie Satterfield, Adam Miller, Jeff Ochs and Jeff Durbin are on the bench during CM’s 49-34 win over Jersey in Bethalto on Jan. 7. Miller, Ochs and Durbin are serving as varsity coaches, while Trost and Satterfield are freshmen coaches and helping varsity.

Jonathan Denney, the winningest head coach in the history of the Civic Memorial girls basketball program, resigned on Jan. 4 after 14 seasons.

Denney stepped down following allegations from events involving him at the State Farm Classic last weekend in Bloomington.

“It was brought to the attention of the school district administration that some events allegedly took place during two of the games at the State Farm Classic Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Bloomington this past weekend involving coach Jonathan Denney that needed to be further investigated by the district,” Bethalto Schools Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said in a statement. “As a result of the alleged events, the school district administration conducted an investigation to determine exactly what transpired.”

Assistant coach Julianne Green also turned in her resignation on Saturday. Green joined the CM coaching staff in 2011.

“In this situation, the district’s primary responsibility is the overall well-being of its student-athletes, and the acceptance of the resignations of coach Denney and coach Green are consistent with this responsibility,” Griffin said. “We appreciate their commitment to the CM girls basketball program over the years.”

Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller will head the varsity and junior varsity teams on an interim basis. They were the Eagles’ head coaches on Jan. 4 against Breese Central at the Paws Shootout at Breese Central High School. CM won the contest, 53-39, to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles are looking to finish with their 10th straight winning season. CM was 16-2 overall and 4-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference after a 49-34 win over Jersey on Tuesday in Bethalto. It was the 20th straight win over Jersey and the 28th consecutive win in the MVC for the Eagles.

Senior point guard Kourtland Tyus chose to miss her first game in four seasons with the Eagles on Saturday after Denney and Green’s resignations. She returned to the CM starting lineup on Tuesday vs. the Panthers.

“There’s a lot of talent in that locker room,” Miller said. “There’s a recipe for success that has been established and I think the goal that the coaching staff and the players will have is to continue that. We’re in the middle of the season with a lot of high expectations and I think that hasn’t changed.”

McKenzie Satterfield and Megan Trost will continue to work as freshman coaches.

Denney took over the CM program in 2006 and won 300 games with 6 regional and 2 sectional championships during his tenure. He won his 300th game on Dec. 27 after CM knocked off Chicago Kenwood 64-60 at the State Farm Classic.

In Denney’s seventh season as coach, the Eagles won their first regional championship in program history and finished with 24 victories. The next year, the Bethalto program won a program-best 31 games and reached the Class 3A super-sectional round. In the 2016-2017 season, CM tied its program-record win total of 31 games and advanced to another super-sectional.

The Eagles lost 120 games and finished with just two losing seasons during Denney’s tenure.

Jonathan Denney’s year by year record

2006-07: 16-9

2007-08: 22-8

2008-09: 11-18

2009-10: 11-18

2010-11: 17-12

2011-12: 18-12

2012-13: 24-8

2013-14: 31-3

2014-15: 26-7

2015-16: 22-11

2016-17: 31-3

2017-18: 28-3

2018-19: 29-6

2019-20: 14-2

300-120 overall

