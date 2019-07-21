DIVING: Back on top

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Madeline Cohill was one of eight Summers-Port divers who won a SWISA championship on Saturday. She won the 15-18 girls division.

A year ago, the Summers-Port Sharks lost the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association diving championship by one point.

On Saturday, the Godfrey team made sure it wasn't going to fall short again as it cruised to a league championship, winning the three-team meet at Summers-Port Pool by 60 points.

Summers-Port had eight champions and scored 127 points. The Paddlers Pirates, who won last year's title, finished second with 67. Sunset Hills was third with seven.

Tony Mathews (8 and under boys), Sophia Jacobs (8 and under girls), Drew Thomeczek (11-12 boys), McKenna Fox (11-12 girls), Caleb Thomeczek (13-14 boys), Callie Mossman (13-14 girls), Thomas Wendle (15-18 boys) and Madeline Cohill (15-18 girls) won titles for Summers-Port, which won its fourth SWISA title in five years.

Cohill and Caleb Thomeczek won their second league championships. They also took home first-place finishes in 2017.

The Sharks had a total of 18 divers placing in the top three.

Paddlers had a pair of champions, both were in the 9-10 division. Jackson Suhre placed first in the boys division for his second straight title, while Elizabeth Weaver won the girls division to capture her third straight crown.