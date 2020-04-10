× Expand Submitted Photo OU VS UCLA Chris Plank talks with University of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during a game against UCLA last year. Plank, an East Alton-Wood River graduate, does sideline reporting work for OU football games as well as play-by-play for softball games.

In the beginning of his freshman year at the University of Tulsa in 1993, Chris Plank started to get homesick.

Then, the East Alton-Wood River graduate got a phone call from his senior classmate, Mike Roper.

"He said, 'Dude, you stay. You got this. You're going to crush it. You're not coming home. Go do your thing,'" Plank said.

The advice worked. Plank not only graduated from Tulsa with a Bachelor's degree in communications, he also went on to start a 23-year sports broadcasting career. Plank currently does play-by-play for the University of Oklahoma softball team and works as a sideline reporter for the school's football team.

"He's been working at it for a long time," said Cathi Stalcup, Plank's mother. "When he graduated from college, he just went right into it. He had a lot of great mentors."

Plank has been broadcasting for the OU softball team since 2016. The Sooners have a strong program, winning four Women's College Series titles and competed in the NCAA tournament 13 times.

"They're fun to watch," Plank said. "They have great players. I learned a lot about the sport I didn't know much about when I first started covering it."

Plank's fifth season as the voice of the Sooners softball team came to a halt on March 13, when spring sports were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You had everything scheduled and planned out, but all of the sudden, it's gone,” Plank said.

But Plank continues to stay busy. He does a morning show on a local radio station in Norman, a podcast on the Sooner Radio Network, a Sunday night show on Fox Sports Radio and an afternoon show on Sirius XM. Plank does all of his broadcasts from home.

“For me, it was just, 'OK, what this new normal look like?'” Plank said. “Can I patch together enough stuff to keep us busy and keep food on the table? Thankfully, we've been able to do that.”

After graduating from EA-WR in 1993, Plank was accepted by the University of Tulsa.

"The University of Tulsa had recruited the St. Louis area hard," he said. "They offered a little bit more, like Pell grants and different things and an academic scholarship that helped out a little bit. I had someone who I went to school with that had family from Tulsa, so I was intrigued by it."

Plank became active at the private university, writing for the school newspaper and working at a campus TV station and at the school's sports information department.

"Tulsa ended up as a school leading to my job that I had for 18 years before I moved out to Norman," Plank said. "Everything happens for a reason."

After graduation, Plank landed a part-time job at a Tulsa sports talk radio station and stayed there for 18 years. He also did sideline reporting for high school football games and worked on a show on Fox Sports Radio.

Plank got a job as sideline reporter for Oklahoma football radio broadcasts in 2011. Four years later, he left Tulsa to move south to Norman after getting the full-time softball play-by-play broadcasting job.

Plank said before deciding to become a sportscaster, he had dreams of playing professionally with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I was always a Dodgers fan," said Plank, who will turn 45 on April 23. "I can remember being 13 years old in 1988. That was back in the day when they would play some of the NL Championship Series games during the day."

Plank said he has enjoyed living in Oklahoma ever since he first headed down there 27 years ago.

"It's a place where there's never a stranger," he said. "You're always friends with everybody, but it's a very sports eccentric state that has a lot of pride in what they are, who they are and where they come from."

OILER ON THE DIAMOND

Played baseball all four years at East Alton-Wood River

Helped the Oilers pull off a 5-3 upset win over the Alton Redbirds in a Class AA Edwardsville Regional quarterfinal game his senior year; he had an RBI single as designated hitter

Head coach was Buzz Kindle, who headed the program for six seasons (1990-1995)