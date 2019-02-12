Domino’s renews Gateway Motorsports Park sponsorship

Gateway Motorsports Park

Officials at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison on Tuesday announced Domino’s — the official pizza of Gateway Motorsports Park — has renewed its contract for an additional three years with the St. Louis-area facility.

The original contract was slated for three years and was launched in January 2016. The renewal carries significant value and includes official pizza status, victory lane sponsorship, and exclusive marketing programs — not to mention speedy deliveries of Domino’s Pizza to major and mid-major GMP events, including NASCAR, NHRA, and INDYCAR.

“The substantial partnership between Gateway Motorsports Park and Domino’s Pizza has been a tremendous success since its launch and we are looking forward to an additional three years in their role as official pizza of Gateway Motorsports Park,” GMP Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “The Domino’s victory lane program has been a hit and the teams love celebrating post-race with a stack of pizzas delivered directly to their pit area.

“Domino’s has been very supportive in testing unique marketing programs with our facility, and we are excited to see where that may lead with this contract extension.”

“We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship as the official pizza of Gateway Motorsports Park,” said Mark Ratterman, St. Louis Domino’s franchisee. “We look forward to continuing to serve hungry fans and pit crews alike at the park.”

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

