Down to the final stretch

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City’s Jahkeis Tippett brings the ball up the floor at Havens Gym in Jerseyville on Jan. 22 during the Jersey Community Basketball Tournament against the host Panthers. Tippett, a senior, is GCHS’ leading scorer and was an all-tourney selection at Jersey.

When the Granite City boys basketball season started its practices in November, coach Gerard Moore had high hopes for senior Jahkeis Tippett.

“Last year, he wasn’t able to get on the floor more,” Moore said. “I told him, ‘Don’t worry about it, next year will be your year.’”

So far, the 6-foot-1 Tippett is enjoying an outstanding season for the Warriors, averaging a team-high 14 points per game and earning an all-tournament award. A year ago, he averaged just 4 points per game.

“He did what we asked him to do,” Moore said.

Now, Tippett is attempting to help his team finish with a winning season in his final year with the program.

The Warriors entered this week with a 12-14 mark. They end their regular season on Feb. 28 with two-time defending Class 4A state champion Belleville West at home. Granite City will find out its postseason schedule on Feb. 21.

“We play hard,” Tippett said. “We have nothing to lose. We’re trying to make history.”

Tippett and the Warriors got off to a strong start, winning the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament with a 4-0 record in November.

“That was huge for us and huge for our confidence at Granite,” Moore said. “It kind of pushed our momentum forward.”

The Warriors, who finished 14-17 last year, were 9-5 after picking up a win over Marquette Catholic on Jan. 10 at home. Then they hit a slump, losing six games in a row, including a 100-97 overtime loss to Limestone in the Metamora Roundball Classic on Jan. 25. Granite City ended that losing streak on Feb. 14 with a home victory over Gateway Legacy Christian Academy.

“Whenever you play the way we play, which is fast and hard, at some point you’re going to get tired,” Moore said. “During a long 32-game season, right after Christmas and mid-January, we tend to hit a wall and that’s where we’re at right now. We have to fight to get over that wall.”

Tippett said despite the slump, he’s pleased with the way his team is playing.

“I knew that we were going to play hard,” Tippett said. “That’s how we win our games.”

Tippett, who is playing his third season on varsity, has scored in double figures 17 times. He finished with a career-high 29 points against Decatur MacArthur in the Prairie Farms Classic in December at Collinsville High. He earned all-tournament honors at the Jersey Community Basketball Tournament in January.

The senior said he prepared for this season by working on his offense during the off-season.

“I’ve been working on my shot,” Tippett said. “Every time I get a chance to get into the gym, I shoot like 200 to 300 shots.”

Moore said Tippett has potential to play at the college level.

“I’m not sure why he’s not one of the top recruits in our area,” the Granite City coach said. “I think he can go on and move on to play in the Division II level. He’s the heart and soul of our team. The kid is such a nice kid.”

Among the other contributors for the Warriors are sophomore Christian Jones, junior Marcus Pepper and seniors Keyon White, Lonnie Roberson, Jacob Bullock and Rio Dujmovic.

“We just have a lot of young players on the roster,” Tippett said. “We got to have guys step up. We’re young, but we’re good.”

Boys basketball postseason titles

State titles — 1 (1940)

Sectional titles — 4 (1938, 1940, 1960, 1971)

Regional titles — 6 (1960, 1971, 1985, 1986, 1992, 2002)

