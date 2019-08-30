Drag racing coming to World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series roars back to the Metro East region Sept. 27-29 for the eighth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. The world’s biggest names in professional drag racing will compete at speeds in excess of 330 miles per hour and the event is an important stop during the Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.

As always, fans can interact with their favorite drivers as they’re granted an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful motorsports attraction on the planet. This memorable opportunity gives fans direct access to the teams, allowing them to see firsthand skilled mechanics service their hot rods between rounds, and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Fans also will want to visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create a carnival atmosphere, with interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

Adult admission tickets start at less than $30 and children 12 and younger are free in general admission areas with a paid adult. To purchase tickets or obtain more information about WWTR, call (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com.

2019 AAA INSURANCE NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates and parking lots open.

8 am. – Sportsman qualifying.

11 a.m. – Midway open.

2:30 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

3:15 p.m. – Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

4 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

5:15 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

6 p.m. -- Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

6:45 p.m. -- Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

7:45 p.m. – Track closed.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Sportsman eliminations begin.

10:15 a.m. – Midway opens.

1 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

1:45 p.m. -- Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

2:30 p.m. -- Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

3:45 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

4:30 p.m. -- Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

5:15 p.m. -- Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

8:15 p.m. – Track closed.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. – Midway open.

10 a.m. – Pre-race ceremonies and SealMaster Track Walk.

11 a.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

Noon – First round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) eliminations.

12:30 p.m. – First round of Pro Mod eliminations.

1:10 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

1:40 p.m. – Second round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) eliminations.

2 p.m. – Second round of Pro Mod eliminations.

2:35 p.m. -- Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car semi-finals.

2:50 p.m. -- Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) semi-finals.

3 p.m. – Pro Mod semi-finals.

3:05 p.m. – Final rounds of eliminations for Sportsman, Comp, Factory Stock Showdown.

3:25 p.m. – Jr. Dragsters.

3:30 p.m. – Parade of champions.

3:40 p.m. – Final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3:45 p.m. – Final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) eliminations.

3:50 p.m. – Final round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

4 p.m. – Track closed.

Schedule subject to change.

