Dynamic duo

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic sophomores Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain with head coach Deb Walsh at the Class 1A state girls golf tournament on Oct. 19 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Ever since they made their debuts at the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 14, 2018, Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain have been valuable players for the Marquette Catholic girls golf team.

After two years, the sophomores helped the Explorers win two county small-school titles and two regional championships and qualify for the state tournament twice.

“They play well together,” Marquette head coach Deb Walsh said. “They get along great. They’re great teammates and they enjoy every single minute together, so I can’t ask for a better duo to have.”

Piar and Cain wrapped up their sophomore seasons on Oct. 19 at the Class 1A state golf tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Piar came up seven places short of an all-state medal, placing 17th with a two-day score of 156. Cain finished in a tie for 37th with North Shore Country Day’s Caroline Gray with a 166.

“I’m proud that we both made it out,” Cain said. “I think we did pretty good today.”

Piar and Cain qualified as individuals for the second day after their team finished ninth with a 360 after the first day. Marquette came up one place short of qualifying for the second day. Last year, the Explorers finished a program-best fifth at state.

“It’s really tough because we had a senior,” Piar said. “She was sad about that.”

Katy Kratschmer was the Explorers’ only senior. She finished with a 95 with 3 pars in her second state appearance.

“I’m going to miss Katy a lot,” Walsh said. “She’s a special girl. We had 4 years together. I think she’s going to do well in college and in life.”

Sophomore Clancy Maag and freshmen Lily Montague and Ava Bartosiak also played at state for Marquette.

Piar came into the second day in a six-way tie for eighth and was looking to become the first Marquette golfer in 17 years to earn all-state honors. But she got off to a slow start, hitting a triple bogey on the par-4, No. 1 hole. Piar finished with 2 birdies and 9 pars and shot a 79 after firing a 77 in the first day.

“My putts would not drop today,” Piar said.

The sophomore said she was thrilled to return to the state tournament.

“It’s been a really fun experience for sure,” Piar said. “I love this golf course.”

Cain shot an 83 in both days. She finished with a total of 2 birdies and 17 pars.

“I could have done better,” Cain said. “I left some strokes out there, but they were tough conditions.”

Cain said with only one player graduating, she has high hopes for her team for 2020.

“As long as we practice over the summer and try our hardest, I think we can do pretty well,” she said. “I think we could place.”

Marquette qualified for state for the second year in a row after placing second in the Mount Carmel Sectional. The Explorers won the Marquette Regional championship on Oct. 10.

“We had some ups and downs this season,” Walsh said. “We had some injuries and sicknesses, and I lost one of my players. It was one of those years where we thought we were going to get back to where we were last year, but we had to make some adjustments on that and we were able to do that, so I think we finished the season super, super well.”

