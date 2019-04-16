Dynamo Pro, Harley-Davidson team up for pro wrestling series

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with Gateway Harley-Davidson, announces a series of professional wrestling events.

The two organizations will present great evenings of professional wrestling. The first event will take place as part of Gateway Harley-Davidson’s Bike Night events from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Gateway Harley-Davidson, 3600 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis. Guests will see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Arch City Mercenaries” Jimmi LaFleur and Tony Asteem, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Viktor von Stein, Xavier Shadowz, OuTtKaSt, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, “Mr. Excitement” Christopher Adams, and more.

For more information, visit dynamoprowrestling.com or gatewayharleydavidson.com.

Championship match to resolve long-running feud

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday, April 20.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers and Aries Screen Printing, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets are $5 for children age 5-12. Tickets are free for children younger than five. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be on the line as heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze will defend against former champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge. For close to two years, these men have been intertwined in one of the fiercest rivalries in Dynamo Pro Wrestling history. On Sept. 21, 2018, Adrian Surge defeated Makaze to win the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship. After a vicious attack, organized by Makaze, Adrian Surge had to relinquish the championship and spent nearly five months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

Through manipulation and intimidation, on Nov. 24, 2018, Makaze regained the heavyweight championship. Since regaining the championship, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze has created a path of misery and destruction throughout Dynamo Pro Wrestling. At the last event at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium on March 30, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge returned to Dynamo Pro Wrestling and demanded an opportunity to fight Makaze for the championship. Makaze agreed … but with some severe provisions. This match will be contested with no disqualification and the loser must retire from professional wrestling. Come out and experience the final chapter of this storied feud on Saturday, April 20, at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

