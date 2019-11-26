Dynamo Pro invites fans to ring in the holidays Saturday

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announced an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday. This event, sponsored by Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and MARS Collectibles, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5 each. Tickets are free for children younger than 5. Advance tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

Already signed for this outstanding night of professional wrestling action is a defense of the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship in a triple threat match. In one corner, you will have Jayden Dominic Rose. A former D-1 champion, Rose would like nothing more to become only the second man in Dynamo Pro Wrestling history to hold the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship on more than one occasion. In another corner, you will have Camaro Jackson. Arguably one of the fastest-rising professional wrestlers in the country in 2019, Camaro Jackson has waited almost five months to receive another opportunity to compete for a Dynamo Pro Wrestling championship. In the final corner, you will have the reigning Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz. The only “triple crown” champion in the history of Dynamo Pro Wrestling, Ricky Cruz has faced all challengers during his nearly seven-month reign as Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion. Who will enter the holiday season as the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion? The only way to find out is to attend Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s Thanksgiving SLAM! and witness this championship match live.

