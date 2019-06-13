Dynamo Pro to provide pro wrestling at taco festival

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present three all-ages live professional wrestling events on Saturday, June 15.

This professional wrestling event will be at Ballpark Village as a part of the St. Louis Taco Festival. The professional wrestling action, in the style of lucha libre, will be at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling also has announced a series of events in association with Gateway Harley-Davidson. The second event of this series will take place as a part of Gateway Harley-Davidson’s Bike Night events from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Gateway Harley-Davidson, 3600 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis. Guests will see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Arch City Mercenaries” Jimmi LaFleur and Tony Asteem, Gateway Harley-Davidson champion “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller, Mike Outlaw, C.J. Shine, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Viktor von Stein, Xavier Shadowz, OuTtKaSt, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, “Mr. Excitement” Christopher Adams, and more.

