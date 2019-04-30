Dynamo Pro wrestlers to battle in the style of lucha libre

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present two all-ages live professional wrestling events on Saturday, May 4, at the Cinco de Mayo Festival, at the corner of Cherokee and Iowa Street in St. Louis.

The professional wrestling action will take place at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Admission will be free and open to the public. Come out and celebrate Cinco de Mayo and see Dynamo Pro Wrestling bring its style of lucha libre to the Cinco de Mayo Festival.

