Dynamo Pro Wrestling presents Halloween Fight Night

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday, Oct. 26. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers and Aries Screen Printing, will be at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5 each. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be on the line as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge defends against former two-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw. At Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s “August Heatwave,” Adrian Surge continued his winning ways with a victory over Mike Outlaw. After the match, enraged by his defeat, Mike Outlaw hit Adrian Surge in the head with the Dynamo Pro Wrestling championship belt. During the pre-show photographs of the competitors in the 2019 RIOT on the River tournament, Mike Outlaw attacked “Lights Out” Adrian Surge. After a huge brawl, these two met in the semifinal round of the tournament, with Mike Outlaw gaining the victory and a spot in the final round of the tournament. Does Mike Outlaw, with his ruthless and aggressive attitude, have the formula to defeat “Lights Out” Adrian Surge and become the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion for a third time? Will “Lights Out” Adrian Surge show why he is the best wrestler in Dynamo Pro Wrestling and retain the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship? The only way to find out is to attend Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s “Halloween Fight Night” and witness this colossal grudge match live.

In association with Four Hands Brewery and Strange Donuts, Dynamo Pro Wrestling also will present an all-ages event on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the historic South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St. in St. Louis. This event starts at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Beer and food will be available for purchase from 1-5 p.m. There will be a special Halloween costume contest for both children and adults at 3 p.m..

At 2 p.m., Dynamo Pro Wrestling will present live, professional wrestling. This event will see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Arch City Mercenaries”, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, C.J. Shine, “The Heartthrob” Jaden, Jackal, “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, OuTtKaSt, “The Agents of Chaos”, Ezra Zealous, “The Yoga Monster” Mike Sydal, Geoffrey Hyde, “Beach Body” Ryan Ash, and many more.

For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, visit www.dynamoprowrestling.com, www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, visit www.concordiaturners.org or www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

