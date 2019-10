Answer the question here

Last week's sports trivia answer is Mike McKinney. The current Roxana girls volleyball head coach is the only one to ever guide the Shells to a regional championship. McKinney, who has directed the program since 1995, won a Class A regional title in 2003 and a 3A crown in 2013 with Roxana.

Last week's winner was Heather Dixon. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter