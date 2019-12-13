Eagle power

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Civic Memorial wrestling team poses with its third-place plaque at the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 8.

Civic Memorial juniors Caleb and Caine Tyus had reason to celebrate on Dec. 7.

The twin brothers won championships at the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament in the same year for the first time. Caleb placed first in the 132-pound division to win his third title, while Caine came out on top at 138 to capture his first CM tournament crown.

“I’m glad that we can finally win it both in the same year for once because the last couple of years, Caine had tough opponents,” Caleb said.

Now, the Tyuses are hoping to end the season by standing on top of the podium at the state tournament. Last year, Caleb and Caine earned all-state honors for the first time. Caleb finished third at 120 and Caine placed sixth at 126.

“That will be super good,” Caine said.

The Tyuses also are looking to help the Eagles finish with another strong season. Last year, CM placed in the top six in four of its tournaments, including a second-place finish in the Class 2A Jersey Regional.

“I think we added a lot more firepower,” Caine Tyus said. “We got way better in practice, and we’ve been practicing super hard.”

The Eagles finished third with 174.5 points in the CM tournament. They had nine placewinners; three of them were champions.

“It was a good start to the season and it was a good first tournament for us,” third-year CM head coach Jeremy Christeson said. “We have some guys injured and out of the lineup right now, so once we get rolling later on in the second half of the season and get into full strength, we’ll be pretty tough.”

Caleb Tyus said he enjoys competing in the CM tournament every year. He won a title at 120 last year and at 113 the year before.

“I get to see where I’m at each year and it’s a good warmup for all of the harder tournaments to come throughout the year,” he said. “It gets me ready.”

Besides the Tyuses, Ben Skaggs, Colton Carlisle, Briley Christeson, Dillion Dublo and Evan Zobrist are among the other returning wrestlers from last year.

“I think we’ll be pretty good,” Christeson said.

The CM coach has high hopes for freshman Abe Wojcikiewicz, who won a CM tournament title at 145.

“We knew what we were getting with him,” Christeson said. “He was an IKWF state champ and he’s a really tough competitor. All he wants to do is eat, sleep and drink wrestling.”

Christeson took over the CM program in 2017. In his first season, the Eagles had two state qualifiers and five wrestlers advancing to sectionals. Last year, CM had two all-state medalists and eight sectional qualifiers.

“I just put together a really good coaching staff,” Christeson said.

Christeson said before the 2019-20 season began, his team decided to stay in Class 2A for the postseason, despite enrollment allowing them to drop to 1A.

“I’m still happy with it,” he said. “I wished there were more teams stayed down from 3A. Some people were like, ‘You don’t want to be in 1A.’ We don’t want to be in 1A because we’re not going to stay there. It was due for our enrollment purposes and in two years, we’ll be back up anyway. We’ve got good kids who need to be in 2A. Our schedule is a 3A schedule.”

Civic Memorial all-state medalists in the 2010s

2010 Chris Williams (second, 130)

2011 David Pearce (second, 130)

Chris Williams (third, 135)

2012 David Pearce (first, 126)

2015 Drake Boverie (fourth, 132)

Brayton Williams (sixth, 152)

2017 Brandon Carpenter (fifth, 195)

2019 Caine Tyus (sixth, 126)

Caleb Tyus (third, 120)

