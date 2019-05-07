Eighteen from Godfrey’s Mid Illinois Gymnastics & Dance qualify for national championships

× Expand National tumbling qualifiers: (bottom row, from left) Brooklyn Wood, Alee Goodman, Ava Evans, Stella Moehn, Aelyn Means, Kinsley Scott, (middle row) SerRiiah Jones, Katie Schultz, Libby Brinkman, Sofia Moehn, Sidney Ufert, Ellie Enos, (top row) Caroline Cain, Allison Jennings, Jaylee Evans, Allison Wooden, Madison Honke

Eighteen Mid Illinois Tumble Team members qualified at state championships to go to National Championships of Tumbling and Trampoline in Charleston, W. Va., on June 17-22.

The large state meet took place in the Bank of Springfield Center this past weekend. The top 15 in a level and age group qualified for nationals. Caroline Cain led excellent performances. Qualifiers and placements were as follows: Caroline Cain, first sub advanced, age 11-12; Madison Honke, fourth SA, 13-14; Sofia Moehn, fourth sub novice, 10; Katie Schultz, fourth SN, 11; Jaylee Evans, fifth intermediate, 11; Libby Brinkman, fifth SN, 13-14; Kinsley Scott, fifth SN, 6; Ellie Enos, sixth SN, 11; SerRiiah Jones, seventh int., 11; Alee Goodman, eighth SN, 8; Aelyn Means, eighth SN, 10; Sophia Hanneken, eighth SN, 11; Ava Evans, ninth SN, 7; Allison Wooden, 11th SA, 11-12; Stella Moehn, 11th SN, 7; Brooklyn Wood, 14th SN, 7; Sidney Ufert, 15th Int., 11; Allison Jennings, Advanced 11-12, injury petition.

Regional gymnastic standouts

Paige Mouser and Sevasti Binolis, Level 8 all around gymnasts from Mid Illinois Gymnastics & Dance in Godfrey, brought home four medals from a five-state regional championship in Bourbonnais this past weekend. Senior E Mouser, 16, was first place on vault (9.4) and sixth on balance beam (9.25); Senior B Binolis, 14, was fourth on floor exercise (9.425) and sixth on vault (9.1). Both athletes gained points for their Illinois teams, made up of the top six qualifiers in their age group from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Caroline Cain, first place state sub advanced, 11-12