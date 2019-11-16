End of the road

× Expand photos by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey and Roxana juniors Janelynn Wirth and Carlos Ruvalcaba all compete during the Class 1A state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Nov. 9. Vickrey was 30th, Wirth finished 39th and Ruvalcaba placed 68th in the boys race. The Roxana girls competed as a team and took 18th out of 25 teams.

All season long, Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey and Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth have been the Riverbend’s top runners in the girls division, combining with nine victories and setting program record times for their respective schools.

On Nov. 9, Vickrey and Wirth had a chance to end their seasons with all-state medals when they competed under chilly conditions at the Class 1A girls state cross country meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Vickrey and Wirth came up just short of earning all-state honors, finishing 30th and 39th, respectively. Vickrey finished with a time of 18:14, while Wirth ran an 18:27. The top 25 individuals at state receive a medal.

“This one really hurt,” Vickrey said.

One team and two individuals represented the area at state. The Roxana girls competed for the second year in a row, while Vickrey and Roxana junior Carlos Ruvalcaba made their second state appearances.

Ruvalcaba finished 68th with a 16:04 in the Class 1A boys race. The Roxana girls finished 18th out of 25 teams with 464 points in the Class 1A girls race.

Besides Wirth, Riley Doyle (86th, 19:15), Jennifer Palen (137th, 20:11), Gabrielle Woodruff (165th, 20:33), Zoey Losch (170th, 20:37), Mariah Carlisle (176th, 20:47) and Delaney O’Donnell (213th, 23:26) competed for the Shells.

After the 1A girls race, Vickrey broke down in tears realizing she came up five places short of a medal. She was in 18th after the first mile.

“I came in really hoping for a top 25,” Vickrey said. “Just to miss the last two years and then having a chance to place in the top 25 was super motivational. But I just missed it.”

Vickrey competed at state for the first time since her freshman year. She came up two places short of a state berth last year and one place short the year before.

“Coming back in my last year means the world because I know I finished as far as I can go,” Vickrey said. “I wished I could have gotten that top 25.”

Wirth, who was in 26th after the second mile, said she was disappointed with her effort at state. A month ago, she ran a school-record time of 17:57 at the Peoria Invitational.

“I was really looking forward to going to the all-state boundary, but in the last mile I kind of lost it,” Wirth said.

The Roxana junior was happy to compete in Peoria with a team that had five freshmen.

“We got to come up early Thursday and I got to spend the weekend with the girls team and I had an amazing time,” Wirth said.

Vickrey and Wirth will get to compete in another cross country race on Nov. 16. The duo will form a team called Speedy Boiz that includes Staunton’s Lydia Roller — who finished second in Class 1A girls — and they will race at the NXR Midwest Regional in Terre Haute, Ind.

“It’s very exciting,” Wirth said.

Ruvalcaba, Doyle, Woodruff, Losch and Carlisle ran personal-best times at state.

“I wanted to be in the 15s, but it’s cool,” Ruvalcaba said. “I’m still happy with what I got.”

Roxana head coach Scott Edwards said his team got plenty of support from family members and fans.

“They’ve done so much raising money and coming up and supporting and doing the crazy things I make them do,” he said. “We’re like a big family.”

All-state medalists

Alton

Randy Adler 1975 (21st), 1976 (3rd)

Norman Bilsbury 1985 (9th)

Ron Dunbar 1956 (8th)

Charles Glaeser 1956 (7th)

Leslie Hale 1952 (4th)

Ramon Lacey 1990 (9th)

Waide Neal 1988 (24th)

Mike Sawyer 1974 (10th)

Don Trowbridge 1958 (8th)

John Trowbridge 1960 (6th), 1961 (7th)

Dan Waltrous 1959 (7th)

Civic Memorial

Wally Gregory 1990 (24th)

East Alton-Wood River

Ron Evans 1959 (10th), 1960 (9th)

Roxana

Tori Fulgham 2010 (18th)

Cree Stumpf 2018 (17th)

