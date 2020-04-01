Exploring turf opportunities

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Construction is underway for new artificial turf to be installed on Fields 3 and 4 at Gordon Moore Park. It will be a game-changer for Marquette boys and girls soccer, as well as youth soccer and football in Alton.

The Marquette Catholic Explorer soccer programs have called Gordon Moore Park home for a long time.

Now home is getting a facelift, and the Explorers are loving it. Two soccer fields inside Gordon Moore Park are getting artificial turf, including Field 4 where Marquette plays its varsity boys and girls games. The construction is currently underway.

“We’re extremely excited about this project and what it can do for Marquette athletics,” Brian Hoener said. Hoener is the Explorers girls soccer coach and will officially take over for Jack Holmes as athletics director at Marquette on July 1. “We have a great partnership out at Gordon Moore and this is going to enhance that facility even more. To have a couple of turf fields there to assist with all of our programs is great.”

As prep soccer continues to evolve, artificial turf is becoming a regular playing surface for games. Having turf to practice on regularly can be a game-changer for the Explorers.

Last fall, as the boys squad made its run to a second-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament, they had to play turf games during the sectional, super-sectional and state after playing host to the regional.

“Before the state finals, we practiced one night at Edwardsville High and our guys loved it,” Marquette boys soccer head coach Tim Gould said. “We were banged up, but the guys who could practice were flying around and having a blast. We were able to play some games we play regularly, but on the turf field it made it more enjoyable because the bounces were consistent; you’re able to take people on in the dribble and just play faster.”

Gould foresees it being helpful to strengthen the schedule too, especially at home.

“It will be a tremendous asset,” Gould said. “It will be great from a game standpoint. I think we’ll have some more opponents that are excited to play at our place. Maybe it opens it up to hosting a small tournament on a weekend. There are a lot of ways it can go in the future with scheduling.”

It obviously limits rainouts, also. Now unless there is lightning at game time, it should be playable. Morning rain won’t cancel afternoon games or practices.

“Another advantage is just being able to get outside to practice,” Hoener said. “If it rains from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on a grass facility we’re going to get rained out and forced to the gym or the weight room. Now in this scenario, when that rain stops we’ll be able to practice because we’re on turf.”

From the AD standpoint, Hoener sees it as a positive for sports like baseball and softball for outdoor practices during rainy times, too.

“We just have to make sure we work through all the possibilities,” he said.

This will also be a benefit to the Alton Park and Recreation Department in limiting man hours during preparations of the fields.

“The artificial turf enables us to save on field maintenance expenses and many man hours that would be spent treating, mowing, and painting fields,” Director of Park and Recreation Michael Haynes said in a press release. “Field playability will no longer be a concern for high-level soccer and football and our recreation programs and tournaments will experience less cancellations.”

Besides Marquette, the fields will provide opportunities for more youth soccer and football games and tournaments. It can bring an economic boom to the community.

Hoener said it’s been bittersweet for his girls program. The current COVID-19 pandemic has Marquette’s 2020 season in limbo as the IHSA has not officially canceled the season yet. The Explorers want to focus on the present before looking to the future with their program.

“There’s some excitement about this facility coming to Marquette, but we haven’t talked as much about it because we don’t want to put too much of a focus on the future because we’re still holding out hope to get something current in for this year,” Hoener said. “There will be a point where it’s discussed more and there will be more excitement. We have seniors that might not get to play again, so we haven’t tried to put too much of an emphasis on it.”

