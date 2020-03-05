Feeling right at home

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Adam Milburn, a coach of the Marauders select baseball team, talks to a player during a practice at the Home Field Athletic Complex.

photo by Theo Tate Granite City resident Chris Harrison and Edwardsville resident Joe Weaver pose at the Home Field Athletic Complex in Granite City. They signed a lease on the all-athletic facility earlier this winter.

When Joe Weaver saw the Home Field Athletic Complex at 3985 Horseshoe Lake Road in Granite City has been vacant for 6 months, he decided to do something about it.

So earlier this winter, he teamed up with Granite City couple Chris and Ginger Harrison to sign a lease on the all-athletic facility, giving youth sports teams a place to practice.

“It was basically one of those things that we wanted to do something for the kids and have them be able to practice indoors, have a good place to do it and make it affordable for teams and parents and contribute to the baseball and softball communities,” said Weaver, a 1999 Roxana graduate who lives in Edwardsville.

The Home Field Athletic Complex reopened for business Feb. 1. It has a large indoor turf field, a turfed back room with two cages, two pitching mounds, and softball and baseball pitching machines.

“There aren’t a lot of places you can just go,” said Ginger Harrison, a physical education teacher at Granite City High School. “A lot of teams have their own little place, but there’s not a place where we can try to do full service and keep the kids in the community in mind and do things for them.”

The facility was first opened in 2017 and several businesses used the building before it became vacant last year. Weaver, who works as an insurance agent in Glen Carbon, said he came up with the idea of reopening the building since he has children who play baseball and were looking for a place to practice indoors.

“Most of the time we would be driving over to Florissant and we would be in smaller venues around the area here, but we never really felt like we could get really good practices in as a team,” Weaver said. “So I was actually quoting the insurance for this building (the Home Field) and a building next door. It’s my mother-in-law’s husband who owns the properties. At the time, there was no one leasing this building (the Home Field). I thought this could be an idea to maybe have us a place to practice. That kind of grew into opening a business to where we offer to other teams in the area as well.”

Chris Harrison, a business teacher at GCHS who has 12 years of baseball coaching experience, holds his baseball clinics in fielding, hitting and pitching for ages 9-14.

“After I stopped coaching high school to work on my dissertation for my doctorate, I kind of missed the game,” Chris said. “I want to do something to help the kids.”

The facility can be used for not just baseball and softball. It can also be used for volleyball, soccer, golf and football.

“We don’t want to be stuck with one sport,” said Chris, a 1992 graduate of Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Mo. “We want to broaden our horizons with different things.”

Weaver and the Harrisons met in January to talk about the idea of reopening the facility, owned by Mark Holloway.

“The vision is trying to get this to where we can get a few more cages in here to hold more people just to come in and use it as a membership or come out and rent out cages where we can have the young kids come in and keep practicing and learning and playing the game,” Chris Harrison said. “I feel it was a great fit.”

